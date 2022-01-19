Lady Tigers advance to second in conference

The Aberdeen Lady Tiger basketball team has moved up to second place in the conference after their wins over Bear Lake, West Side and Malad last week.

They hosted Malad Thursday, Jan. 6, and won 76-23. In that game everyone played and scored, according to coach Lincoln Driscoll.

They hosted West Side Saturday, Jan. 8, and won 53-46. Ellie…

