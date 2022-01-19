Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

Falls Irrigation

seeks proposals

Falls Irrigation District

Engineering Services

Request for Qualifications

Sealed proposals will be received by the Falls Irrigation District at 310 Valdez Street, American Falls ID 83211, until 5:00 p.m. local time, on February 2, 2022, for Engineering Services for the preliminary engineering, design, and construction engineering services for a pump station rehabilitation project.

The Proposal Requirements, Format, and Scope of Services can be obtained in the Request for Qualifications.

Proposals will be opened at the above hour and date.

Proposal requirements are on file at the Falls Irrigation District office, and may be obtained by the following methods:

E-mail Copy – Shawn Tischendorf, Manager, at fallsirr1@gmail.com

If any addenda are issued, they will be issued by email no later than January 28, 2022.

Falls Irrigation District reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive any nonmaterial irregularities in the proposals received, award all or any portion of the work depending on proposal cost, and to accept the proposal deemed most advantageous to the best interest of the District.

