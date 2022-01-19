Melvin Victor Fehringer

Melvin “Buck” Victor Fehringer took his final walk home with the Lord on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. He was 85 years old and was surrounded by his family in his home for his final goodbye. Melvin found his peace after living with Parkinson’s over the last several years.

Melvin’s services were Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in American Falls, ID. There was a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. The viewing was at 10 a.m. and the funeral Mass started at 11 a.m. The interment followed immediately afterward at the Aberdeen Cemetery, and a luncheon for friends and family was held back at the church following the burial. He was laid to rest at the Aberdeen Cemetery next to his infant daughter Mary Fehringer.

Melvin was born Oct. 6, 1936 to Victor and Barbara (Weiser) Fehringer in Peetz, CO. He went on to Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO, for a semester. In 1956 he moved to Aberdeen, ID, to start farming. JoAnn followed Melvin to Idaho, and they were married in Sterling, CO, on Nov. 18, 1961, and recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. They enjoyed many years together square dancing, traveling and playing cards with friends and family.

Along with Mary, Melvin has joined his father Victor Fehringer, his mother Barbara (Weiser) Fehringer, his bothers David, Linus and Robert Fehringer, and his sister Viola (Fehringer) Hartley for their celebration in Heaven.

Melvin is survived by his wife JoAnn (Frank) Fehringer, his children Rosalie (Jeff) Harrison of Parker, CO, Vincent (Tina) Fehringer, Tony Fehringer, both of American Falls, ID, Charlene Fehringer of Pocatello, ID, Roberta (John) Smith of Big Timber, MT, and Karen (Keith) Hickerson of Boise, ID, and his 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He’s also survived by his siblings Isabell (Pete) Volden of North Platt, NB, Leonard (Harriet) Fehringer of Aurora, CO, Anna May Curtis of Sterling, CO, Paul (Peggy) Fehringer of Peetz, CO, and Mary Lou (Bob) DeWeese of Dolores, CO.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers from Encompass and Home Helpers for their care. We’d also like to thank all of our family, friends and neighbors for all their love and support over the years, and now, during this time of mourning.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com. The funeral was available live at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 at www.davisrosemortuary.com.