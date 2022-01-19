RHS girls grab three wins with strong first halves

The Rockland High School girls’ basketball team continued its winning streak by Watersprings, North Gem and Sho-Ban.

The Lady Bulldogs played Watersprings on Friday, Jan. 7, at Rockland, winning 56-15. The game started with a 24-1 first quarter that basically ended the game for Watersprings.

“We came out and jumped on them defensively. Offensively, we got the ball down the floor and got some fast break baskets,” said Rockland Coach Vern Nelson. “We played a lot of girls in the game and got some good experience.”

Kiersley Boyer led the team in points…

