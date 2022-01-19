Tiffany Reaves Barnett died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 due to complications of asthma. She was born March 7, 1969 in American Falls, ID, to Leo and Connie Seel Reaves. She attended schools in Rockland and American Falls.

Tiffany and Randy Barnett were married last June in Grants Pass, OR, where they resided. She was the proud mother of two children, Roman (Emilee) Ruddick and McCay Reaves Ruddick.

Tiffany loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a bright and energetic personality. She was good at spreading joy and happiness to all who knew her. She was a loyal partner, daughter, sister and friend.

She is survived by: her mother, Connie Reaves Farmer (Jim); her siblings, Margaret (David) Banks, B.R. (Ann), Robert (Karla), Bill (Cindy), Gale (Cheryl), Larry (Robyn), Tamy, Mark (Danelle), and Kena (Drue) Stafford.

She is preceded in death by: her father, Leo; brothers Martin (Diane) and Dale (Pam); sisters, Cleo Smith and Tracy Moreman; and nieces, Shaylene and Tressa Reaves.

A Celebration of her life will be held at the Rockland LDS Church on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m.

Never selfish, always loving and kind. These are memories you leave behind. Love lives on!