Beverly Jensen, 81, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, ID 83202. A viewing was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, prior to the service at Wilks Funeral Home. Interment followed the service at the Mountain View Cemetery. For a full obituary see www.wilksfuneralhome.com.