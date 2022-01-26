Press Top News

City, Direct Communications hold ribbon cutting for project

The city of American Falls and Direct Communications held a ribbon cutting to mark the start of the installation of fiber optic cable, which will give residents a chance to purchase faster internet than what is currently on the market. The ribbon cutting was held in American Falls City Park on Thursday, Jan. 20.

“When COVID hit a couple of years ago, it was unfortunate and inconvenient world-wide. But if we are looking for silver linings, it created…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!

Thanks for reading!

Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!