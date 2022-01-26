City, Direct Communications hold ribbon cutting for project

The city of American Falls and Direct Communications held a ribbon cutting to mark the start of the installation of fiber optic cable, which will give residents a chance to purchase faster internet than what is currently on the market. The ribbon cutting was held in American Falls City Park on Thursday, Jan. 20.

“When COVID hit a couple of years ago, it was unfortunate and inconvenient world-wide. But if we are looking for silver linings, it created…

