Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, Jan. 26

Public meeting

for grazing board

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Jan. 26, Feb. 2, 2022.

Notice of Public Meeting

The Idaho Falls District Grazing Board will be meeting on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the BLM office located at 1405 Hollipark Drive in Idaho Falls. The agenda will include the presentation of projects for funding approval.

Idaho Falls District Grazing Board

Heidi Burns, Secretary

P.O. Box 152

Terreton, ID 83450

(208) 663-4469