Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, Jan. 26

Notice of Public Meeting
The Idaho Falls District Grazing Board will be meeting on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the BLM office located at 1405 Hollipark Drive in Idaho Falls. The agenda will include the presentation of projects for funding approval.
Idaho Falls District Grazing Board
Heidi Burns, Secretary
P.O. Box 152
Terreton, ID 83450
(208) 663-4469
