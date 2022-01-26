Linda Ervin, 81, of American Falls, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, with her family by her side.

Linda was born to the late Donald and Bessie Walker, July 31, 1940, in Sacramento, CA. Linda graduated from Roseville High School, and received an Associate of Arts from Sierra College in 1998.

Linda is survived by: her brother, Frank Walker, of Roseville, CA; her sister, Dorothy Melgoza, of Roseville, CA; and her daughters, Tamara Prust, of American Falls, ID, and Sandra Pierce, of Idaho; her five grandchildren and her two great-grandchildren.

Linda started her civil service career as a secretary. She performed such outstanding work that her supervisor recommended her for an Aircraft Mechanic Apprenticeship in 1973. After graduating near the top of her class in 1978, she assumed a position working on the F-111 as an aircraft sealer. She quickly caught on and sped through a series of promotions and training programs, performing highly effective work which earned her Journeyman position as a WG-10 Aircraft Mechanic in 1980. From 1980 through 1996 Linda worked a wide range of aircraft maintenance duties on a number of aircraft including the F-111, F-4, T-39 and KC-135. In 1996, Linda was reassigned to the F-22 (Raptor) Logistics Support Division where she became the Division secretary.

Linda retired with 32 years, 3 months of civil service with the United States Air Force Sept. 3, 1999.

Everyone who knew Linda called her grandma. Linda welcomed everyone to stop by and visit with her; she was well known for her smile and graciousness.

Services are pending and will be held at a later date. To share condolences, memories and photos visit DavisRoseMortuary.com.