Trustees approve modified four-day school week next year

Aberdeen School Board Trustees approved a modified four-day school week during their meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 18. Present to approve the change for the school district were chairman Todd Lowder, Elaine Blik, David Wahlen, Amy Burusco and, via phone, Sherrie Mauroner.

The modified four-day school week consists of the students’ orientation day on Friday, Aug. 12, and then the students attending school for full five days for three weeks starting on Monday, Aug. 15. School will continue on the full five day weeks until they are out for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. Students will be back in school for four days that week…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!