Barbara Briggs Young

Mom joined our dad in Heaven early Saturday morning, Jan. 22, 2022 in American Falls, ID. Barbara was born Dec. 22, 1936 in Malad, ID, to Edwin and Pearl Briggs, the second of three children: an older sister, Charlottie Havlicak, and younger brother, Edwin Briggs.

The family moved to Pocatello where Barbara went through school. Barbara married Lee Young on Nov. 20, 1954 in Pocatello and they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They lived and farmed at Roy, where they raised their children.

Mom was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many church callings. She was an avid seamstress, making beautiful clothes for her daughters. Barbara catered and made the best cakes in Power County.

Barbara has always been a loving wife, mother, and friend to all.

Mom is survived by: her children, Greg (Leslie) Young, Teresa Workman, Sandra (Mel) Bowman; sister, Charlottie; brother, Edwin (Tena) Briggs; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Edwin and Pearl Briggs; her husband, Lee; nephew, Bart Briggs; brother-in-law, Ray Havlicak; and son-in-law, Thomas Workman.

A visitation was held from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, American Falls 4th ward building, 650 Pocatello Avenue, American Falls. A second visitation was from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, with the funeral starting at 11 a.m. Interment followed at the Falls View Cemetery. To share condolences, memories, and photos please visit www.davisrosemortuary.com.