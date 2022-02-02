Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, Feb. 2

Summons

Published in The Power County Press Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2022.

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

SMALL CLAIMS DEPARTMENT

Case No. CV39-21-0393

SUMMONS

Power County Collections

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

William Nicholas Huber

Aleacia Huber

Defendant(s).

To the Defendant(s): You have been sued by the Plaintiff(s) in the court listed above.

Response Due at the Court Within 21 Days

File the answer form you received, with the Court Clerk at:

543 Bannock, Room 101, American Falls, ID 83211 208-226-7618

IF YOU DO NOT FILE YOUR ANSWER with the court within 21 days, the court may enter judgment against you, for the money, personal property, and/or filing and service costs.

IF YOU FILE AN ANSWER, the court will send you a notice with the date and time to appear in court. Make sure the court has your current mailing address.

Favor de notificarnos, antes de la fecha de su audiencia, si necesita un intérprete.

Date: 12/1/2021

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

BY: Maria Campbell

Deputy Clerk

Summons

Published in The Power County Press Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 2022.

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

SMALL CLAIMS DEPARTMENT

Case No. CV39-21-0385

SUMMONS

Power County Collections

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

Luis M Gonzalez Alvarez

Defendant(s).

To the Defendant(s): You have been sued by the Plaintiff(s) in the court listed above.

Response Due at the Court Within 21 Days

File the answer form you received, with the Court Clerk at:

543 Bannock, Room 101, American Falls, ID 83211 208-226-7618

IF YOU DO NOT FILE YOUR ANSWER with the court within 21 days, the court may enter judgment against you, for the money, personal property, and/or filing and service costs.

IF YOU FILE AN ANSWER, the court will send you a notice with the date and time to appear in court. Make sure the court has your current mailing address.

Favor de notificarnos, antes de la fecha de su audiencia, si necesita un intérprete.

Date: 11/26/2021

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

BY: Emma Nye

Deputy Clerk

Rockland council

okays ordinance

Published in The Power County Press Feb. 2, 2022.

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-01

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ROCKLAND, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, PROVIDING FOR THE DAY AND TIME OF REGULAR MEETINGS OF THE CITY COUNCIL, REPEALING CONFLICTING ORDINANCES AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ROCKLAND, IDAHO:

Section 1. The city council shall meet regularly on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7:00 PM at city hall, 135 S Main, Rockland. Idaho. In the event that a regular council meeting falls on a holiday, the meeting shall be moved to the following business day.

Section 2. Repeal of Conflicting Provisions. All provisions of the current City of Rockland Municipal Code or ordinances of the City of Rockland which conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed to the extent of such conflict.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be effective upon its passage and publication as provided by law.

Enacted by the city council as an ordinance of the City of Rockland on the l3th day of January 2022.

Approved by the Mayor on the 13th day of January 2022.

CITY OF ROCKLAND

Eddy Hansen, Mayor

ATTEST:

Robyn Reaves, City Clerk

Highway district

seeks mag bids

Published in The Power County Press Feb. 2, 9, 2022.

Notice Inviting Magnesium Chloride Bids for 2022

Notice is hereby given that Power County Highway District will hold a bid opening at 3090 Lamb Weston Road at American Falls, Idaho on February 22nd, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at which time bids covering the following items will be publicly opened and read:

Magnesium Chloride

Complete specifications and requirements are available upon request from the Power County Highway District at 3090 Lamb Weston Road, American Falls, Idaho – Phone number 208-226-2661 between the hours of 8 am to 5 pm – Monday through Thursday.

Bids will be received until 5:25 p.m. on February 22nd, 2022. All bids sent by mail shall be addressed to the Power County Highway District, P.O. Box 513, American Falls, Idaho 83211, % Commissioner – Chairman, and shall be clearly marked Magnesium Chloride Bid Opening.

The Power County Highway District Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids or to award to the bidder as determined to be in the best interest of Power County Highway District. All bidders are expected to familiarize themselves with the requirements of Chapter 40, Title 31 of the Idaho Code as amended covering bidding, bidder’s security and expenditures by the County. Five percent (5%) bidder’s security is required to be included with the bid.

ALL BIDDERS AGREE THAT REJECTION SHALL CREATE NO LIABILITY ON THE PART OF POWER COUNTY HIGHWAY DISTRICT BECAUSE OF SUCH REJECTION AND THE FILING OF ANY BID IN RESPONSE TO THIS INVITATION SHALL CONSTITUTE AN AGREEMENT OF THE BIDDER TO THESE CONDITIONS.

PUBLISHING DATE: February 2nd, 2022 and February 9th, 2022

BIDDING OPENING: February 22nd, 2022

Highway district

seeks asphalt bids

Published in The Power County Press Feb. 2, 9, 2022.

Notice for purchasing, Transporting and Spreading of Asphalt 2022

Notice is hereby given that Power County Highway District will hold a bid opening at 3090 Lamb Weston Road at American Falls, Idaho on February 22, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at which time bids covering the following items will be publicly opened and read:

Purchasing, Transporting and Spreading of Asphalt 2022

Complete contract documents, including specifications and requirements are available upon request from the Power County Highway District at 3090 Lamb Weston Road, American Falls, Idaho – Phone number 208-226-2661 between the hours of 8 am to 5 pm – Monday through Thursday. All communications relative to the work and bid are to be directed to the Road Oil District Supervisor, Bill Curry, at 208-226-2661.

Bids will be received until 4:55 pm on February 22nd, 2022. All bids sent by mail shall be addressed to the Power County Highway District, P.O. Box 513, American Falls, Idaho 83211, % Commissioner – Chairman, and shall be clearly marked Purchasing, Transportation and Spreading of Asphalt 2022 Bid Opening.

The Power County Highway District Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids or to award to the bidder as determined to be in the best interest of Power County Highway District. All bidders are expected to familiarize themselves with the requirements of Chapter 40, Title 31 of the Idaho Code as amended covering bidding, bidder’s security and expenditures by the County. Five percent (5%) bidder’s security is required to be included with the bid.

ALL BIDDERS AGREE THAT REJECTION SHALL CREATE NO LIABILITY ON THE PART OF POWER COUNTY HIGHWAY DISTRICT BECAUSE OF SUCH REJECTION AND THE FILING OF ANY BID IN RESPONSE TO THIS INVITATION SHALL CONSTITUTE AN AGREEMENT OF THE BIDDER TO THESE CONDITIONS.

PUBLISHING DATE: February 2nd, 2022, and February 9th, 2022

BIDDING OPENING: February 22nd, 2022

Notice of finding of no significant impact and Notice of intent to request release of Funds