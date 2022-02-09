Legal Notices starting the week of Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

Hearing on solar power plant permit

Published in The Power County Press Feb. 9, 2022.

February 2, 2022

TO: All Interested Parties

RE: Public Hearing for a solar power plant special use with in Power County

Notice of Public Hearing for review of NextEra Energy Resources Development LLC proposes to permit, construct, and operate up to a 300-MW utility-scale, photovoltaic solar power plant and associated battery storage in Power County, Idaho. The project area is located on approximately 6,500 acres of privately owned scrub-shrub and rural agricultural land, approximately 3 miles southwest of the city of American Falls, near the intersections of Lake Channel Road with Lamb Weston Road and Quigley Road with Lake Channel Road (Figure 1). NEER is considering various design layouts for the solar array within the project site and would incorporate avoidance of sensitive resources in the final design. Energy generated by the solar arrays would be collected via 345-kilovolt (kV) overhead gen-tie line and transmitted to Idaho Power’s existing Borah Substation.

The project is in unincorporated Power County, Idaho, in Sections 1, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16, Township 8 South, Range 29 East and Sections 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, and 18, Township 8 South, Range 30 East, Boise Meridian (Figure 2). The project is bounded by the Union Pacific Railroad line to the north and Lake Channel Road to the south. The general setting of the project area and vicinity is characterized by agricultural and rangeland development with sparse and scattered rural residences. The closest residence to the project is approximately 1 mile from the project boundary.

Meeting to be held in the Power County Annex building March 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. located at 500 Pocatello Ave, American Falls, ID at 7:00 p.m. The proposed solar project can be viewed at our office located at 500 Pocatello Ave, American Falls, ID 83211.

Public comment is encouraged at the time of the meeting. Written comments will be accepted if received in the office of Building Administration, 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID 83211 at the Power County Annex prior to February 24, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Sincerely,

Andrea Higgins

Power County Planning Administrator

POWER COUNTY BUILDING & ZONING

500 Pocatello Ave.

American Falls, Idaho 83211

(208) 226-7625/Fax (208) 226-7612

Notice to creditors

Published in The Power County Press Feb. 9, 16, 23, 2022.

Curry D. Andrews (ISB # 9315)

Macy M. White (ISB # 11018)

ESTATE PROTECTION & PLANNING, PLLC

202 Idaho Street,

American Falls, ID 83211

Telephone: (208) 226-5138

curryandrews@gmail.com

macymwhite.jd@gmail.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

MAGISTRATE DIVISION

Case No. CV39-22-0030

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(I.C. 15-3-801)

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOEY JAMES RICHARDSON, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative and/or administrator of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED this 2nd day of February, 2022.

Bobbie Sue Johnson

2370 Rulon Ave.

Pocatello, ID 83201

(208) 380-8888

Water district

annual meeting

Published in The Power County Press Feb. 9, 16, 2022.

Notice of Annual Meeting: Water District 01

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Idaho Code § 42-605, that the annual meeting for Water District 01 (Upper Snake River) will be conducted at Holiday Inn & Suites, Grand Teton Ballroom, 3005 S Fork Blvd, Idaho Falls, Idaho on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Water districts must follow any applicable state and local restrictions effective on the date of the meeting.

Remote participation is available. To participate via video, visit zoom.us and click Join a Meeting. To participate via telephone, dial 1-346-248-7799. For both options, use MEETING ID 975 6506 7471 and PASSCODE 326217.

If you have a disability and require special assistance, or if you have any questions regarding this notice, please contact Water District 01 at (208) 525-7161.