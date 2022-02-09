Robert Dee Taillet Sr. left this Earth to join his Heavenly Father on Friday, Jan 28, 2022.

Robert was born on Oct. 12, 1940, to Alice and Earnest Taillet. He grew up in Aberdeen, ID, being one of four children. In high school he had a serious car accident that would change his life forever. It left him in the hospital for a year and partially paralyzed for the rest of his life. He was eventually able to finish school and continue his education at Idaho State University.

He started seeing the girl at the soda shop, Della Leyshon, who became his wife on Dec. 6, 1965. Shortly after, they welcomed their one and only son Robert D. Taillet Jr. in 1966. Robert got a job with General Electric and moved his family to California where they lived for 20 years.

After retirement he and Della loved to travel and followed their son to various Air Force bases where he was stationed. In 2002 they decided to plant new roots in Abilene, TX, where they stayed until both of their deaths.

Robert loved his family and loved watching his grandchildren grow up. A few of his favorite things were watching his granddaughters on live stream playing volleyball and basketball and always looking forward to visits from his grandson and great-granddaughters.

Preceding Robert in death were his parents, Earnest and Alice Taillet; his wife, Della; one brother, Ernie Taillet; and two sisters, Eva Mae and Louise.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Paige Taillet; grandson and wife, Travis and Deborah Taillet; granddaughters, Kacy and Karly Taillet; and great-granddaughters Alli, Amiya, Aubrey and Ashton Taillet. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly.

A special thanks to Charleen Garner who was his primary caretaker for the past two years. He made many friends through home health and rehab facilities the last few years. From nurses to therapists, they all held a special place in his heart.

Graveside services were Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at Potosi Cemetery under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St., Abilene, TX.