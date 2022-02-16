Arlene Rae Aguirre, 87

It’s with great sorrow that the family of Arlene Rae Aguirre announces her passing on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the age of 87. Arlene was born June 15, 1934, in American Falls, ID, the daughter of Raymond and Lillie Alexander. Arlene graduated from American Falls High School in 1952.

On April 11, 1954, Arlene, married Phil Aguirre. Arlene and Phil were happily married for 66 years. She worked for the city of American Falls for a short time. Arlene also was employed at the American Falls First Security Bank, where she worked for 25 years, until 1979 when she retired.

Arlene was a very social individual who was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, PEO, and AF Sharps. Arlene had many special talents including creating beautiful flower arrangements, table settings and center pieces, creating tole painting projects, custom cards, scrapbooking and gift wrapping. Along with these many talents and hobbies, she hosted many community teas.

Arlene was a dedicated member of The Shepherd of the Falls Church in American Falls. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Arlene is survived by her brother, Dick and his wife Gayle Alexander of Post Falls, ID; and Dorothy Kracaw of Winnemucca, NV; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family who love her dearly.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Phil Aguirre, her parents Raymond and Lillian Alexander, and brother Thomas Alexander.

A special thank you to Arlene’s close friends, and the wonderful staff at Edgewood Spring Creek Assisted Living and Heritage Hospice. Your kindness and care were exceptional and greatly appreciated.

Arlene was an amazing woman and will be greatly missed, she has touched the lives of so many around her and her legacy will live on.

A memorial service will be held at The Shepherd of the Falls Church in American Falls on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in her name to The Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church, 246 Lee St., American Falls, Idaho 83211.