City asked to vacate portion of Boise Avenue

Aberdeen city council members were asked about vacating a portion of Boise Avenue during their regular meeting held Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Kylan Feld presented to council members, Diane Hernandez, Karalee Krehbiel, Mary Leisy, Brian Schneider, Alan Summers and Karl Vollmer, that he bought, what he calls the Vollmer property and wants to place starter homes on those two blocks. There currently is no street running there, but the city has right of way for the street. Boise Avenue is closed…

