Joseph L. Pratt

Joseph died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in his home in Olympia, WA. Joseph was born Nov. 29, 1979, to Neil Eugene (deceased) and Eleanor Pratt in Pocatello, ID. He was youngest after seven brothers and sisters including Patricia Jones (Alaska), Carmen Hardy (Washington), Stephen Pratt (Idaho), Brian Pratt (Virginia), Rachel Kidman (Utah), Rebekah Jarman (Utah), and Christina Florence (Colorado).

Joey, as he was called, was a bright and cheerful youth. He loved cars, animals, watching movies, and spending time outdoors. He was kindhearted, adventurous, and had an indelible smile.

He met the love of his life, Heather, after high school. They grew in love and raised two beautiful girls, Bryce and Rylee, and taught them to be self-reliant, energetic, and determined. They built a beautiful home together rich in memory and full of adventure, finally settling in Olympia with a dream of building more memories and their legacy.

Joey was an avid builder, creating extraordinary art and furniture with practically anything. They were pieces of art that were decorative and beautiful and were treasures. Joey and Heather loved spending time at beaches, sightseeing, and being with their two grandbabies, Brayden and Hadley Curti who live in Washington as well.

There will not be a funeral service at Joey’s request, but a family celebration of life will be held at a later time.