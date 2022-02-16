JRSE one of a handful to receive STEM recognition

J.R. Simplot Elementary School has received recognition as a STEM School. It is only the seventh school in the state to receive the designation.

As a STEM school, teachers put emphasis on science, engineering, technology and math. The school received the recognition from the Idaho State Board of Education. Representatives from the state who were awarding the designation were very impressed, JRSE principal Chris Torgesen told the American Falls School Board of Trustees in their meeting on Monday, Jan. 31.

The school has a STEM advisory board, with representatives from many local…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!