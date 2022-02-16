Legal Notices Starting the Week of Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

Size, placement of house numbers

Published in The Aberdeen Times Feb. 16, 2022.

ORDINANCE NO. 334

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ABERDEEN, IDAHO, AMENDING TITLE 7 CHAPTER 8, SECTION 6, OF THE ABERDEEN CITY CODE REGARDING SIZE AND PLACEMENT OF NUMBERS FOR ADDRESSING BUILDINGS; AND PROVIDING FOR THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF SAID CHANGE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ABERDEEN, IDAHO AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1: That Title 7, Chapter 8, Section 6 be amended as follows:

Every figure of each number shall be not less than five inches (5″) in height. All numbers shall be placed in a conspicuous place on the front of the first story of all buildings, preferably close to the front doorway. Numbers are to be securely fastened to the building or dwelling and made of weather proof, sturdy material, such as metal, wood, hard plastic or other durable material and shall be of such a color as to be easily readable from the public street.

SECTION 2: That the effective date of this Ordinance shall be after passage and publication as provided by law.

PASSED AND APPROVED by the Mayor and City Council this 8th day of February, 2022.

CITY OF ABERDEEN, IDAHO

Larry Barrett, Mayor

|

City updates

code ordinance

Published in The Aberdeen Times Feb. 16, 2022.

ORDINANCE NO. 333

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ABERDEEN, IDAHO, AMENDING TITLE 1 CHAPTER 6, SECTION 4, OF THE ABERDEEN CITY CODE REGARDING APPOINTMENT OF A CHIEF OF POLICE OR COUNTY SHERIFF AS THE GENERAL PEACE OFFICER OF THE CITY; AND PROVIDING FOR THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF SAID CHANGE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ABERDEEN, IDAHO AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1: That Title 1, Chapter 6, Section 4 be amended as follows:

A. Appointment; Term; Compensation: At the regular meeting of the City Council in May each year, there shall may be appointed by the Councilmembers a Chief of Police who shall be the general peace office of the City. He shall hold office during the pleasure of the Council, but not to exceed one year unless reappointed, and shall receive such compensation as by resolution provided.

B. Contracting with County Sheriff: In the City Council’s discretion, if it determines it is in the best interest of the City, the Council may approve a contract with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Department to be the general peace officer of the City, instead of a Chief of Police. The terms of such contract to be agreed upon between City Council and the Bingham County Sheriff. In the event the City contracts with the Bingham County Sheriff, all references to the Chief of Police, City policeman, or other similar term within the Aberdeen City Code, shall automatically be deemed to read Bingham County Sheriff, county deputy, or other similar term that fulfills the intent of that particular code section.

SECTION 2: That the effective date of this Ordinance shall be after passage and publication as provided by law.

PASSED AND APPROVED by the Mayor and City Council this 8th day of February, 2022.

CITY OF ABERDEEN, IDAHO

Larry Barrett, Mayor

|

Legals claims to water rights in Power County

|

City of American Falls Quarterly Report

|

Summary of American Falls muncipal code