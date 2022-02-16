Sherry Claunch

Sherry Lynette Claunch was born to Wayne and Joanne Claunch on Aug. 13, 1961. She was loved and cared for by her mother and family. After Sherry’s initial diagnosis, Joanne was told by doctors that Sherry may not survive even through her childhood years. Sherry was a fighter and beat the odds.

She later joined her special needs friends and caretakers at Yellowstone Care Center. Her family will always be grateful for the tender care she received and the life skills that she learned there.

In 1989, Sherry joined her foster family, the Shentons, where she lived for the next 32 years. She was a ray of sunshine with a cheerful nature and fun-loving personality. Her bright, cute smile and contagious laugh were endearing to all who knew her. She exuded light and happiness, and never missed a birthday party. She loved animals, parties, coloring, sharing her color creations, riding bikes, camping, swinging, walking outdoors, puzzles, dancing, singing, sleeping in, new pajamas and knock-knock jokes.

Her compassionate heart and tender concern for others was a sweet reminder of the Savior’s perfect love. Through her innocent example, Sherry taught us to laugh freely, always cheer others on, be patient, withhold judgement, live life with child-like joy, and love everyone unconditionally.

Sherry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully attended Special Needs Primary. She always looked forward to seeing her ward family and was loved by all.

She was preceded in death by her father Wayne, her mother Joanne and her brother Gordon. She is survived by her brother Lyle Claunch, sister Carol (Darryl) Shelley, brother Glen (Robin) Claunch, and the Shenton Family, Gary and DeLaine Shenton, Brock and Kelly Shenton, Jessica and Jonny Means, Tiffani and Jason Bailey, Erica and Porter Clayton, as well as many adoring nieces and nephews.

The family expresses their appreciation for the tender care from employees and staff at the Development Workshop and the Joshua D. Smith foundation in Idaho Falls, Idaho, for their many years of loving service to Sherry.

A graveside service was held on Friday Feb. 11, at Aberdeen Cemetery beginning at 1 p.m.