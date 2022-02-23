Jimmie Fitzgerald

Jimmie Kay Fitzgerald was born Oct. 18, 1938, in Arco, ID, to Hugh and Nellie Fitzgerald, who had Marcella, Gene, Jim, and Gary, a half sister Sandra and a half-brother, Virgil Cooley.

Jim, his brothers, and his sister spent most of their youth growing up in Arco and Challis, ID, until his family relocated to Redondo Beach, CA.

Jim married MaryAnn CdeBaca on Dec. 24, 1956. In July of 1956, at the age of 18, Jim entered the Air Force as a communications electrician/mechanic. Jim found himself in Alaska, Kansas, Colorado, and Wyoming during his tour. Jim and MaryAnn had three children: Janice, Amarante (Gene), and Gary.

After serving four years in the Air Force, he resided in Redondo Beach, CA, where he worked for Pacific Bell before transferring to Idaho in 1969 to work for Mountain Bell telephone. Jim was a data and teletype technician and retired as such. While working for Mountain Bell, Jim became a Bannock County Reserve Sheriff. He was honored and retired as a Sergeant.

Jim married Shirley Hadley in 1990. Shirley spoiled him until her passing in 2020. Jim enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and metal detecting with his family and friends. Jimmie and Shirley came to find an extended family in bowling and trapshooting communities.

Jimmie had been with an abundance of beautiful people in hislife. He indeed had a wonderful life. Maybe that is why Christmas was his favorite of all holidays.

Jimmie is survived by his half-brother Virgil Cooley, his two sons Amarante (Gene) Fitzgerald and Gary Fitzgerald. Jim has nine grandchildren Anthony, Tasha, Nicholas, Gary, Issac, Brandy, Amber, Kristina, and Stephanie. Jim has 34 fabulous and great-great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie, father Hugh, two brothers Gene, Gary, sister Marcella, wife of 30 years, Shirley, and daughter Janice.

Rest in peace, old man. We love you.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Grace Lutheran Church, 1350 Baldy Ave., Pocatello, ID, 83201

Food will be served after the celebration. All guests are welcome to bring their favorite desserts.

For updates, times, and to give memories and condolences please visit www.wilksfuneralhome.com.