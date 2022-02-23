Parking problems persist in A.F. as fiber project moves forward

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

American Falls’ residents leaving their old cars on the street creates an ongoing issue, but one that is now exacerbated by the installation of fiber optic cable. City police may start issuing parking tickets, officers told the city council in their meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Direct Communications, which is installing the fiber, has left door hangers on homes asking residents to move their vehicles so they can install the fiber. The fiber is installed by cutting a trench just off the curb of the road. But several cars are not moving, requiring them to come back days later, which is an expensive…