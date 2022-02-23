Rockland wins first two games at district

The Rockland High School boys’ basketball team won its first two games of the District V-VI 1AD2 district tournament.

First up, the Bulldogs bulldozed Clark County on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Rockland. They won 76-13.

Teague Matthews scored 19, Brandon Neal 18, Brigham Permann 11, Gavin Permann seven, Easton Hall six, Wes Matthews and Dylan Merrrit five each, Hayden Smith and J.T. Parish two each, and Ezra Hubbard one.

They then played Grace Lutheran on Wednesday, Feb. 16, winning 58-14. That game was played at Hillcrest High School in Idaho Falls. Neal had 17 points, Teague…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!