Sharon Johnson

Sharon Cole Johnson passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Chubbuck, ID. By her side was her husband of 69 years and all her children.

Sharon was the second of four daughters born to Vernon P. and Vera L. Knudsen Cole on June 16, 1933, in Logan, UT. She was raised on a dairy farm in Fairview, ID, near Preston. She helped on the farm: putting up hay, herding cows to milk, and gathering eggs. She helped with the gardening and preserving the produce from that garden.

She graduated from Preston High School in 1951 and then worked a year at the bank in Preston.

On Nov. 25, 1952, she married Lynn F. Johnson in the Logan LDS Temple. They have lived in Northern Idaho, Washington, California, Alaska, Montana, Kansas, New Jersey and then back to American Falls for 40+ years. Then on to St. George and Pocatello. They have five children, and each were born in a different state.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many positions. She played the organ for church starting when she was 14 years old and continued until she was 78. She also enjoyed visiting teaching, family history, and name extraction (indexing).

She loved to cook and always made bread, sometimes two or three times a week. All her kids and grandkids especially enjoyed her cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed golfing with Lynn.

She liked to keep her hands busy with knitting, cross stitching, embroidery, and sewing. But crocheting was her favorite. She has made many doilies for her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader.

She is preceded in death by one great-grandson. She is survived by her husband, Lynn F. Johnson and her five children: Shari Lyn Kress (Randy) of Chubbuck, ID; Kevin Cole Johnson (Tara) of Pocatello, ID; Corey L. Johnson (Susan) of Layton, UT; Suzanne Taysom (Kelvin) of St. George, UT; Sally Luthy (Jeff) of Sugar City, ID. She has 24 grandchildren and 72 great-grandchildren with two on the way.

A visitation was from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 650 Pocatello Ave., American Falls. The funeral service followed at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls. To share condolences, memories and photos, please visit DavisRoseMortuary.com.