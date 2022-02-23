Three more teachers retire, one will resign after school year

After reluctantly accepting the resignation of Wayne Millett last month, the Aberdeen School District Board of Trustees reluctantly accepted the resignation of three more teachers who are retiring, Jennifer Krehbiel, Sherry Yancey and Ron Mower, and one teacher, Cassidy Jolley, that is resigning to raise her family.

Krehbiel has worked in the Aberdeen School District for 32 years and said, in her letter, that she will miss teaching the students an…

