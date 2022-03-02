Lady Tigers claim second place at state basketball tournament

The Aberdeen Lady Tigers finished their basketball year with a 22-6 record and brought home a new trophy for Aberdeen, this one bright red and symbolic of being the second best team in the 2A classification in the State of Idaho.

After struggling to beat the Soda Springs Lady Cardinals all season long, they found a way to win the final two games of the District 5, 2A tournament, taking the district title and advancing on to the Idaho State Girls Basketball Tournament.

Once there, they took advantage of their opportunity to win their way into the championship game against the Cole Valley Christian Charter school.

The championship…

