Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, March 2

|

Aberdeen school

sets levy election

Published in The Aberdeen Times Feb. 23, March 2, 2022.

NOTICE OF SCHOOL SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY ELECTION

Aberdeen School District No. 58

Bingham County, Idaho

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN according to law and requisite action of the Board of Trustees of Aberdeen School District No. 58, Bingham County, Idaho, that a Supplemental Levy election will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, for the purpose of submitting to the qualified electors of said District their vote and determination on a supplemental levy.

An elector must be a registered voter who has resided in this state and in this school district at least thirty (30) days preceding the election. Voters must vote at their own precinct poll. The polls are open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the following locations: Aberdeen American Legion Hall, 184 S. Main, Aberdeen, Idaho and Bingham County Road and Bridge Shop, 1947 S. Hwy. 39, Springfield, Idaho. In accordance with the Help America Vote Act, each polling place includes parking spaces, path of travel, entrances, exits and voting areas accessible to individuals with disabilities.

By Resolution of the Board of Trustees.

|

May 17 primary election filing deadline

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Declarations of Candidacy for the following Bingham County offices must be filed with the Bingham County Clerk beginning Monday, February 28, 2022, and no later than 5:00 p.m. on the March 11, 2022. Such declarations are available at the office of the County Clerk, 501 N. Maple St., Blackfoot, Idaho:

Office Current Office Holder Term

Commissioner, District 2 Whitney Manwaring 4-year

Commissioner, District 3 Jessica Lewis 2-year

County Clerk Pamela W. Eckhardt 4-year

Assessor Donavan Harrington 4-year

Treasurer Tanna Beal 4-year

Coroner Nick Hirschi 4-year

Precinct Committeemen List of current Committeemen 2-year on file in County Clerk’s Office

The Primary Election will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17, 2022. Individuals who run as write-in candidates must file by March 25, 2022, no later than 5:00 p.m., with the Bingham County Clerk.

Pamela W. Eckhardt

Bingham County Clerk

Published: March 2, 2022 Bingham County Idaho

|

Published in The Aberdeen Times March 2, 9, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Bids will be received by Construction Services, Inc., 718 S. 2nd Ave., Pocatello, Idaho 83201, on or before March 15, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. for the following work.

PROJECT: Aberdeen District Office Modified Steam & HVAC System Upgrade

Bidding documents are available electronically from the Construction Manager, Construction Services Inc.

There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting for this project March 10, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. on site.

Direct all inquiries to Shannon Schultz, Construction Services, Inc. (208) 478.6802 or (208) 251.0622

Payment and Performance bonds are required. Bid bonds are required.

The project includes but is not limited to the following Scope of Work:

 HVAC

 Electrical

|

New or changed agency rules

Published in The Aberdeen Times and The Power County Press March 2, 2022.

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT

TO PROPOSE OR PROMULGATE NEW OR CHANGED AGENCY RULES

The following agencies of the state of Idaho have published the complete text and all related, pertinent information concerning their intent to change or make the following rules in the latest publication of the state Administrative Bulletin.

The proposed rule public hearing request deadline is March 16, 2022, unless otherwise posted.

The proposed rule written comment submission deadline is March 23, 2022, unless otherwise posted.

(Temp & Prop) indicates the rulemaking is both Temporary and Proposed.

(*PH) indicates that a public hearing has been scheduled.

IDAPA 58 – DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY

1410 N Hilton St, Boise, ID 83706

58-0102-2201, Water Quality Standards. Enables Idaho to adopt human health criteria for arsenic under state rulemaking and may prevent federal promulgation of criteria for Idaho by EPA. Comment by 04/01/2022

A Notice of Meeting of the Idaho Board of Environmental Quality has also been scheduled under this docket on 05/25/2022 and 05/26/2022.

NOTICES OF INTENT TO PROMULGATE RULES – NEGOTIATED RULEMAKING

(Please see the Administrative Bulletin for dates and times of meetings and other participant information)

IDAPA 16 – DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND WELFARE

16-0317-2201, Medicare/Medicaid Coordinated Plan Benefits

16-0602-2201, Child Care Licensing

IDAPA 20 – IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF LANDS

20-0214-2201, Rules for Selling Forest Products on State-Owned Endowment Lands

IDAPA 37 – IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF WATER RESOURCES / IDAHO WATER RESOURCE BOARD

37-0304-2201, Drilling for Geothermal Resources Rules

37-0203-2201, Water Supply Bank Rules

IDAPA 15 – OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR / IDAHO COMMISSION ON AGING

15-0102-2201, Rules Governing Adult Protective Services Programs

Please refer to the Idaho Administrative Bulletin March 2, 2022, Volume 22-3, for the notices and text of all rulemakings, proclamations, negotiated rulemaking and public hearing information and schedules, executive orders of the Governor, and agency contact information.

Issues of the Idaho Administrative Bulletin can be viewed at www.adminrules.idaho.gov/

Office of the Administrative Rules Coordinator, Division of Financial Management, PO Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0032

Phone: 208-334-3900; Email: adminrules@dfm.idaho.gov

|

SICOG requests service proposals

Published in The Power County Press March 2, 9, 2022.

Public / Legal Notice-Request for Proposals

Southeast Idaho Council of Governments (SICOG) the designated Area Agency on Aging Serving Southeastern Idaho (AAA), announces its intent to accept Proposals from interested Providers for the following services in various locations in Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power Counties:

Legal, Congregate Nutrition, Home Delivered Meals, Transportation, Homemaker and Respite in the Area V service area.

The Request for Proposals Guide and application materials are available on the AAA’s website at: https://www.sicog.org/more-information.html. Providers may submit Proposals for one or more services in any or all the designated cities/counties. Contracts will be issued for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026.

Providers with questions regarding the application packet should contact the AAA Contracts Manager, Layne Bourgeous by telephone at (208) 233-4032 or by e-mail at layne.bourgeous@sicog.org. An informational Providers’ Conference will be held at SICOG on Tuesday March 15, 2022, 1:30 p.m., Pocatello, ID 83201.

After the Providers’ Conference is concluded, the AAA will not answer any questions or provide any additional information to Providers. Providers must submit ONE hard copy of their application to the Area Agency on Aging at SICOG, 214 E. Center, Pocatello, ID 83201 by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022. No electronic copies are allowed.

Award announcements will be made on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. There will be a mandatory Provider’s Conference at SICOG on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. to finalize and sign contracts.

AAA at SICOG does not discriminate against any person on the basis of race, color, national origin, creed, ability to speak English, disability, sex, age or marital status in admission, treatment, or participation in its programs, services, and activities, or in employment. NOTE: Specific programs may have designated guidelines.

|

P.C. deadline for

party affiliation

Published in The Power County Press March 2, 9, 2022.

NOTICE OF ELECTION

NOTICE OF PARTY AFFILIATION DEADLINE

Pursuant to Idaho Code 34-411A an elector may change and/or designate political party affiliation or unaffiliate with a political party until the last day of candidate filing.

The last day to change and/or designate political party affiliation or unaffiliate with a political party is March 11, 2022. Any such filing must be received by the Power County Clerk’s Office by 5:00 p.m. on such date.

Party Affiliation Deadline: March 11, 2022

Sharee Sprague, Power County Clerk

|

Filing deadline

for candidates

Published in The Power County Press March 2, 9, 2022.

NOTICE OF ELECTION

POWER COUNTY NOTICE OF CANDIDATE FILING DEADLINE

Pursuant to Idaho Code 34-602; NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the last day for filing declarations of candidacy for candidates, including independents, with the Secretary of State or County Clerk for the May 17th election is 5:00 p.m. on March 11, 2022. Filing must be delivered to the Secretary of State or the County Clerk at the address listed below.

Declaration of Candidacy forms can be obtained online at www.sos.idaho.gov, www.co.power.id.us, or the Power County Election Office, 543 Bannock Avenue, American Falls, Idaho. Individuals who run as write-in candidates must file a Declaration of Intent no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, pursuant to Idaho Code 34-1407.

Candidate Filing Deadline: March 11, 2022

Write-In Candidate Deadline: March 25, 2022

ELECTION DATE: May 17, 2022

Sharee Sprague, Power County Clerk

|

Notice to creditors

Published in The Power County Press March 2, 9, 16, 2022.

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE

STATE OF IDAHO IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

In the matter of the Estate of:

RICKIE VERNON BAUER,

Deceased.

Case No. CV39-22-0038

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SHONDA RAE BAUER has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED this 23rd day of February, 2022.

RACINE OLSON, PLLP

By: /s/ Nathan R. Palmer

NATHAN R. PALMER

Attorney for Personal Representative

P. O. Box 1391

Pocatello, Idaho 83204-1391

Telephone: (208) 232-6101

nathan@racineolson.com

|

Proposed change of water right

Published in The Power County Press March 2, 9, 2022.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED CHANGE OF WATER RIGHT

TRANSFER NO. 85834

MONICA BETHKE and LARRY S BETHKE, 2745 BREDING RD, AMERICAN FALLS, ID 83211 has filed Application No. 85834 for changes to the following water rights within POWER County(s): Right No(s). 35-7161A, 35-7162A, 35-7977B, 35-8046, 35-8050, 35-9036; to see a full description of these rights and the proposed transfer, please see https://research.idwr.idaho.gov/apps/waterrights/querynewtransfers. The purpose of the transfer is to change a portion of the above rights as follows: Change the points of diversion and change the place of use. The points of diversion are in SWNW, Section 13, and SWNE, Section 14, T07S, R29E for 9.12 cfs. The place of use is in the W 1/2, Section 13 and N 1/2, Section 14, T07S, R29E for 574.2 acres.

For additional information concerning the property location, contact Eastern Region office at (208)525-7161. Protests may be submitted based on the criteria of Idaho Code Sec. 42-222. Any protest against the proposed change must be filed with the Department of Water Resources, Eastern Region, 900 N SKYLINE DR STE A, IDAHO FALLS ID 83402-1718 together with a protest fee of $25.00 for each application on or before 3/21/2022. The protestant must also send a copy of the protest to the applicant.

GARY SPACKMAN, Director

Published on 3/2/2022 and 3/9/2022