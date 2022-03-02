Rockland Lady Bulldogs state champions

The Lady Bulldogs won the championship game at the state basketball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19. It is the second state championship for the Rockland team, the first being in 2020.

“We set goals at the beginning of every season, and we knew we had the potential (for a state championship),” said Rockland Coach Vern Nelson. “But you have to convert that potential to make it happen. I’m proud of this group of girls. They are very deserving.”

The Rockland girls dominated nearly the entire…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!