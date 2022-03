Falls View meeting

Published in The Power County Press Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Falls View Cemetery District Board will hold a meeting on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the hour of 7 p.m., at the Napa Auto Parts Board Room, 2829 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, Idaho.

FALLS VIEW CEMETERY

DISTRICT BOARD

BY: Kade Smith, Chairman