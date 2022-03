The American Falls High School boys’ wrestling team placed fifth at the state tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26, including two wrestlers taking the top spot, Kolter Burton and Grayson Williams. Of the two girls from the team that went to state, one placed second and one placed fifth.

On the girls’ side Allistar Dillow placed second in the 106 lbs. class. She beat out wrestlers…

