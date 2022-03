Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella will be presented by the Aberdeen Arts Council beginning Thursday, March 10. Other performances will be Friday, Saturday, and Monday, March 11, 12 and 14. All performances will be at 7 p.m. in the Aberdeen Performing Arts Center.

The music is by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. It is based upon the original book by Oscar Hammerstein II and new book by Douglas Carter Beane. The story concerns a young woman…