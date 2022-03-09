Four of the nine Aberdeen High School Tiger wrestlers that qualified for the state tournament brought home medals. Gerardo Partida, a sophomore at 98 pounds, brought home a fourth place medal, Hiatt Beck, a sophomore at 138 pounds got a third place medal…
Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!
Four AHS wrestlers come home with state medals
Four of the nine Aberdeen High School Tiger wrestlers that qualified for the state tournament brought home medals. Gerardo Partida, a sophomore at 98 pounds, brought home a fourth place medal, Hiatt Beck, a sophomore at 138 pounds got a third place medal…