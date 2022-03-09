Ray Hunter passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

Ray was born May 5, 1941, to Virgil and Mary Hunter in American Falls. The family moved from Rockland to American Falls when Ray was five years old.

Ray married the love of his life, Jendy Miller, on Nov. 18, 1963 in Pocatello, ID.

Ray was preceded in death by both his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Jendy; his son, Steve Hunter (Corinn); and his daughter, Debbie Clay.

He is also survived by his sister, Nancy (Zenon) Wegrowski, Darrell (Faye) Hunter, Larry (Kathy) Hunter; and all of his beloved grandchildren, Ben Hanges, Dacia, Maren and Blake Hunter.

Ray chose to be cremated with no services.

A small open house will be held on Saturday, March 12, from 1 to 3 p.m., at 2908 Sunbeam Road, Unit D, American Falls.