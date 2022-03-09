Thanks from the family of Clarence Schroeder

We would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Power County EMS, Dr. Seibold, Power County nursing staff and the Power County Hospital for the loving, supportive and compassionate care that was shown to Clarence and to us as a family. We could not have been more blessed by this care. We would also like to thank members of the community for all the texts, calls, cards, visits, flowers, memorial gifts and the generous gifts of food. Thank you also to the ladies at First Mennonite for serving a wonderful meal following the service. Thanks as well to Matt and Mark at Davis Mortuary for their care, comfort. We live in a great community. The family of Clarence Schroeder.