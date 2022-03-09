University of Idaho-Research Specialist-Col of Agricultural & Life Sciences. The Research Specialist will give assistance to the Principal Investigator in fulfilling the project requirements of the Wheat Breeding and Genetics Program in Aberdeen Research & Extension Center. This position requires a Bachelor of Science degree in plant science, agronomy, soil science, precision agriculture, or a related field. Salary range: $17.64 per hour or higher depending on experience. For more information or to apply visit http://apptrkr.com/2846926. Announcement #SP003239P. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V

