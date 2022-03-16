Jesse Lynn Higgins of Aberdeen, ID, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in Tucson, AZ.

Jesse was born on April 28, 1944 in Salt Lake City, UT. He was adopted by Royal and Ethel Higgins as a young toddler. He grew up in Thomas, ID, with one sister and one brother. He enjoyed his horse and working on the farm.

Jesse is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jean Higgins, their children and grandchildren. The past seven years Jesse and Jean have enjoyed being camp hosts in Washington and anywhere warm in the winter. Jesse was always an advocate for good and loved his wife and family.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 17, at 11 a.m. in the Aberdeen Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel. Viewing and family visitation will be one hour prior to the service.