Learning about problem weeds

To the editor,

I think a number of readers would be interested in learning more about problem weeds in Power County. I am always interested in learning about things that affect property owners. The Power County Press could use some more informative content. I always read informative articles such as Earth Talk, and Dr. Universe. However, I usually skip the articles that aren’t informative.

If property owners know how to identify weeds they can be proactive and destroy the first noxious weed to arrive on their property. This saves themselves and their neighbors a lot of work later. For example, I found a Puncture Vine in my driveway and dug it up before it went to seed. This saved me from getting flat bicycle tires, from very painful thorns in my grandchildren’s shoes, from spreading Puncture Vine down the road and from having to spray expensive chemicals later.

I was told the Power County weed administrator approached The Press about submitting articles in the past and was told their office would have to pay to put articles in the paper. I feel that weed education is a community service, that it is something people would be interested in and that The Press should publish a certain amount for free.

By the way, Russian Olive trees have been in the regional news a lot lately. There is work to remove them at City Creek in Pocatello. The Sho-Ban tribe has been removing them on the Fort Hall Bottoms. There was and perhaps still is a push to place them on the Power County noxious weed list. However, they were also planted by the Soil Conservation Service at one time and some farmers have them in windbreaks and homeowners have them planted in their yards.

This is a local issue a lot of people are talking about and you might want to inform yourselves and your readers.

Thank you for considering more public education in the format of your paper.

Sincerely,

Rayma Cates

(Editor’s Note: Thank you Rayma. Perhaps there was some confusion about what should be paid for and what shouldn’t. We provide stories at no cost for lots of stories, like the noxious weed issue you mention. We also quite some while ago wrote about the Russian Olive problem, before the more recent stories you mention. We will, however, get with the county weed control supervisor and see if we can start featuring some of the more prevalent noxious weeds that need to be controlled. Again, thanks for your comments and we will do our best to spend more time on those types of stories.)