Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, March 16

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times March 16, 23, 2022.

Notice of disposal of personal property: Due to rent being in arrears for over three months, the contents of storage unit 4 at MCM Storages, 2795 W. 1800 S, Aberdeen, ID, will be disposed of on April 2nd, 2022. The last known renter of this is Jorge or Agustin Garza, 535 W 1st Yuma, AZ 85364.

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times March 16, 23, 2022.

Notice of disposal of personal property: Due to rent being in arrears for over three months, the contents of storage unit 2 and 6 at MCM Storages, 489 Johnson St., American Falls, ID, will be disposed of on April 2nd, 2022. The last known renter of this is Kathy Hernandez, 165 Hillcrest Ave., American Falls, ID 83211.

Unclaimed

property notice

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times March 16, 2022.

Why would anyone have unclaimed money? Unclaimed money consists of forgotten bank accounts, refund checks, utility deposits, wages, tax refunds and more. The Idaho State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division acts as a consumer protection agency to ensure forgotten funds are returned to their rightful owners. Check online for your name at YourMoney.Idaho.gov.

Notice to creditors

Published in The Power County Press March 16, 23, 30, 2022.

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE

STATE OF IDAHO IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

Case No. CV39-22-0049

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the matter of the Estate of:

ARLENE RAE AGUIRRE and

PHILIP AGUIRRE,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DENA BLAKER has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedents. All persons having claims against the decedents or the estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED this 7th day of March, 2022.

RACINE OLSON, PLLP

By: /s/ Nathan R. Palmer

NATHAN R. PALMER

Attorney for Personal Representative

P. O. Box 1391

Pocatello, Idaho 83204-1391

Telephone: (208) 232-6101

nathan@racineolson.com

Notice to creditors

Published in The Power County Press March 16, 23, 30, 2022.

Curry D. Andrews (ISB # 9315)

Lesley N. Casner (ISB # 8697)

ESTATE PROTECTION & PLANNING, PLLC

202 Idaho Street,

American Falls, ID 83211

Telephone: (208) 226-5138

curryandrews@gmail.com

lesleycasnerlaw@gmail.com

Attorneys for Petitioner/Applicant

IN THE DISTRICT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

MAGISTRATE DIVISION

Case No. CV39-22-0053

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(I.C. 15-3-801)

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

LYLE DEAN LARSEN, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named decedent’s estate. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED: 3/07/2022

Tamra Rachelle Larsen

3017 Fairview Lane

American Falls, ID 83211

(208) 221-6498

Hearing notice

on name change

Published in The Power County Press March 16, 23, 30, April 6, 2022.

Bradlee John Odom

570 Hayes Street

American Falls, ID 83211

(208) 589-7395

Bradleeodom6017@gmail.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

CV39-22-0057

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON NAME CHANGE

(Adult or Emancipated Minor)

IN RE: Bradlee John Odom

A Petition to change the name of Bradlee John Odom, now residing in the City of American Falls, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Power County, Idaho. The name will change to Bradlee John Hellickson. The reason for the change in name is: I no longer want the association of Odom.

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 10:30 o’clock a.m. on April 11, 2022 at the Power County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court good reason against the name change.

Date: March 9, 2022

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: Maria Campbell

Deputy Clerk

Summons

Published in The Power County Press March 16, 23, 30, April 6, 2022.

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

SMALL CLAIMS DEPARTMENT

Case No. CV39-21-0364

SUMMONS

Power County Collections, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

Kristin Mcnamara, Ryan Mcnamara, Defendant(s).

To the Defendant(s): You have been sued by the Plaintiff(s) in the court listed above.

Response Due at the Court Within 21 Days

File the answer form you received, with the Court Clerk at: 543 Bannock, Room 101, American Falls, ID 83211 208-226-7618

IF YOU DO NOT FILE YOUR ANSWER with the court within 21 days, the court may enter judgment against you, for the money, personal property, and/or filing and service costs.

IF YOU FILE AN ANSWER, the court will send you a notice with the date and time to appear in court. Make sure the court has your current mailing address.

Favor de notificarnos, antes de la fecha de su audiencia, si necesita un intérprete.

Date: 10/29/2021

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: Maria Campbell

Deputy Clerk

Summons

Published in The Power County Press March 16, 23, 30, April 6, 2022.

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

SMALL CLAIMS DEPARTMENT

Case No. CV39-22-0009

SUMMONS

Power County Collections, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

Jay Hamann, Defendant(s).

To the Defendant(s): You have been sued by the Plaintiff(s) in the court listed above.

Response Due at the Court Within 21 Days

File the answer form you received, with the Court Clerk at: 543 Bannock, Room 101, American Falls, ID 83211 208-226-7618

IF YOU DO NOT FILE YOUR ANSWER with the court within 21 days, the court may enter judgment against you, for the money, personal property, and/or filing and service costs.

IF YOU FILE AN ANSWER, the court will send you a notice with the date and time to appear in court. Make sure the court has your current mailing address.

Favor de notificarnos, antes de la fecha de su audiencia, si necesita un intérprete.

Date: 1/14/2022

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: Maria Campbell

Deputy Clerk