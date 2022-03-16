Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, March 16

Disposal
of property
Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times March 16, 23, 2022.
Notice of disposal of personal property: Due to rent being in arrears for over three months, the contents of storage unit 4 at MCM Storages, 2795 W. 1800 S, Aberdeen, ID, will be disposed of on April 2nd, 2022. The last known renter of this is Jorge or Agustin Garza, 535 W 1st Yuma, AZ 85364.
Notice of disposal of personal property: Due to rent being in arrears for over three months, the contents of storage unit 2 and 6 at MCM Storages, 489 Johnson St., American Falls, ID, will be disposed of on April 2nd, 2022. The last known renter of this is Kathy Hernandez, 165 Hillcrest Ave., American Falls, ID 83211.
Unclaimed
property notice
Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times March 16, 2022.
Why would anyone have unclaimed money? Unclaimed money consists of forgotten bank accounts, refund checks, utility deposits, wages, tax refunds and more. The Idaho State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division acts as a consumer protection agency to ensure forgotten funds are returned to their rightful owners. Check online for your name at YourMoney.Idaho.gov.
Notice to creditors
Published in The Power County Press March 16, 23, 30, 2022.
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE
STATE OF IDAHO IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER
Case No. CV39-22-0049
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the matter of the Estate of:
ARLENE RAE AGUIRRE and
PHILIP AGUIRRE,
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DENA BLAKER has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedents. All persons having claims against the decedents or the estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court.
DATED this 7th day of March, 2022.
RACINE OLSON, PLLP
By: /s/ Nathan R. Palmer
NATHAN R. PALMER
Attorney for Personal Representative
P. O. Box 1391
Pocatello, Idaho 83204-1391
Telephone: (208) 232-6101
nathan@racineolson.com
Notice to creditors
Published in The Power County Press March 16, 23, 30, 2022.
Curry D. Andrews (ISB # 9315)
Lesley N. Casner (ISB # 8697)
ESTATE PROTECTION & PLANNING, PLLC
202 Idaho Street,
American Falls, ID 83211
Telephone: (208) 226-5138
curryandrews@gmail.com
lesleycasnerlaw@gmail.com
Attorneys for Petitioner/Applicant
IN THE DISTRICT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER
MAGISTRATE DIVISION
Case No. CV39-22-0053
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(I.C. 15-3-801)
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
LYLE DEAN LARSEN, Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named decedent’s estate. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of the Court.
DATED: 3/07/2022
Tamra Rachelle Larsen
3017 Fairview Lane
American Falls, ID 83211
(208) 221-6498
Hearing notice
on name change
Published in The Power County Press March 16, 23, 30, April 6, 2022.
Bradlee John Odom
570 Hayes Street
American Falls, ID 83211
(208) 589-7395
Bradleeodom6017@gmail.com
IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER
CV39-22-0057
NOTICE OF HEARING
ON NAME CHANGE
(Adult or Emancipated Minor)
IN RE: Bradlee John Odom
A Petition to change the name of Bradlee John Odom, now residing in the City of American Falls, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Power County, Idaho. The name will change to Bradlee John Hellickson. The reason for the change in name is: I no longer want the association of Odom.
A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 10:30 o’clock a.m. on April 11, 2022 at the Power County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court good reason against the name change.
Date: March 9, 2022
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: Maria Campbell
Deputy Clerk
Summons
Published in The Power County Press March 16, 23, 30, April 6, 2022.
IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER
SMALL CLAIMS DEPARTMENT
Case No. CV39-21-0364
SUMMONS
Power County Collections, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
Kristin Mcnamara, Ryan Mcnamara, Defendant(s).
To the Defendant(s): You have been sued by the Plaintiff(s) in the court listed above.
Response Due at the Court Within 21 Days
File the answer form you received, with the Court Clerk at: 543 Bannock, Room 101, American Falls, ID 83211 208-226-7618
IF YOU DO NOT FILE YOUR ANSWER with the court within 21 days, the court may enter judgment against you, for the money, personal property, and/or filing and service costs.
IF YOU FILE AN ANSWER, the court will send you a notice with the date and time to appear in court. Make sure the court has your current mailing address.
Favor de notificarnos, antes de la fecha de su audiencia, si necesita un intérprete.
Date: 10/29/2021
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: Maria Campbell
Deputy Clerk
Summons
Published in The Power County Press March 16, 23, 30, April 6, 2022.
IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER
SMALL CLAIMS DEPARTMENT
Case No. CV39-22-0009
SUMMONS
Power County Collections, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
Jay Hamann, Defendant(s).
To the Defendant(s): You have been sued by the Plaintiff(s) in the court listed above.
Response Due at the Court Within 21 Days
File the answer form you received, with the Court Clerk at: 543 Bannock, Room 101, American Falls, ID 83211 208-226-7618
IF YOU DO NOT FILE YOUR ANSWER with the court within 21 days, the court may enter judgment against you, for the money, personal property, and/or filing and service costs.
IF YOU FILE AN ANSWER, the court will send you a notice with the date and time to appear in court. Make sure the court has your current mailing address.
Favor de notificarnos, antes de la fecha de su audiencia, si necesita un intérprete.
Date: 1/14/2022
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: Maria Campbell
Deputy Clerk