Message to President Biden and the congress of the United States

Letter to the Editor

To the editor,

After watching the State of the Union message by President Biden it became clear that his agenda did not include the most critical issue that could stop the genocide that the Russians are inflicting on the innocent people of Ukraine. To show leadership and resolve he must realize he has committed a blunder unequal in the history of not only our nation but the world as well. As he took office our country was energy independent and, with a stroke of a pen, he dismantled the deterrent that kept the Russians from pursuing their goal of world domination. The overriding question to Mr. Biden is, are you willing to admit your blunder and undo your mistake? To do so you must take on the role of a strong leader who can set aside political difference and reopen our oil industry. That will send a message to the Russians that our nation will take away the enormous funds that allow them to succeed in their quest for world domination.

It is fact that global warming is a huge issue, which must be confronted. However, we must not sacrifice our democracy to clean up the environment. This raises the question: is not the war and devastation more of a threat than the use of fossil fuel that affects global warming throughout the world?

I am reminded of the memories of the time during the 1930s when crazy dictators joined ranks to destroy nations with the goal of world domination. At the time, our military strength was almost nonexistent due to the great depression. Hitler’s Third Reich sensed our country’s weakness and took advantage of the situation. Prior to WWII, the British Prim Minister Neville Chamberlin, flew to Berlin to entice Herr Hitler to sign a document stating Germany had no interest in any further aggregation with a stipulation Germany could retain the countries they had overrun. On Chamberlin’s return to London, he was shown waving the agreement stating peace would be maintained. Shortly after, Hitler began his assault on Poland. As the Russians pursue their goal, is there question of their intentions?

Surely, there are enough patriots in all parties to understand the urgency of the situation, and through legislation overturn the decision to stop all oil drilling. If the congress and the president decide otherwise, we the citizens of the nation must show that our patriotism is the first step to unity as we initiate a national referendum to override the presidential order to stop all oil exploration and drilling.

Jack Taylor