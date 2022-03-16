Richard J. Vanderford

Richard Joel Vanderford (64) passed away on Jan. 29, 2022 with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 13, 1957 to Donald and Janet Vanderford in American Falls, ID. Richard was raised in Aberdeen, ID, attended Aberdeen High School, and graduated in 1975. He was the National Honor Society Council representative, Ski Club president, football and basketball athletic trainer, and Tiger Tracks sports editor. He enjoyed boating and waterskiing on nearby American Falls Reservoir and at the family ‘Cabin’ on Island Park Reservoir, and snow skiing at Pebble Creek and Grand Targhee. He was especially fond of the russet ‘Burbank’ potato grown in the Aberdeen area.

For the past 18 years, Richard and his wife Virginia resided in Sherwood, OR. His education included a Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology from Weber State University, and an Associate of Science degree and Certification in Machining Technology from Idaho State University. Richard’s professional career extended over 40 years in various design engineering, manufacturing, machinist, and inspection positions. For the past eight years he was employed as a senior design engineer at AGC Electronics America in Hillsboro, OR. Richard had an incredible work ethic which began at an early age sweeping floors in his father’s shop.

Richard is survived by his wife Virginia, stepson Chris Tolsma (Kate), stepdaughter Jessica Keefe, grandsons Hunter and Aiden Tolsma, brother Tom (Linda) Vanderford, sister Donna (Keith) Philips, sister Bonnie (Lyle) Armstrong, numerous nieces and nephews, and dearest friends Kevin Hoagland and Sarah Toevs.

Travel, good food, craft beer and Oregon wines were a few of Richard’s favorite things. After earning his private pilot’s license, he began the process of building his own plane. He could identify any plane flying overhead and loved attending air shows. Richard enjoyed the Northwest and spending time at the Oregon coast. He was an incredible husband, brother, stepfather, uncle and friend. He will be missed by many, including Harley his dog.

A special thank you to family, friends, neighbors and Richard’s coworkers at AGC Electronics for the love and support the past five months. And a very heartfelt thank you to Providence Hospice for all their assistance.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held on June 4, 2022 in Aberdeen. In lieu of flowers, donations to the animal rescue organization of your choice would be appreciated.