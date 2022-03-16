Rockland Bulldogs are state champions!!

The Rockland High School boys’ basketball team beat Camas County at the state tournament in Nampa, on Saturday, March 5, to win the state tournament. It is the first time in the program’s history that they have won a state tournament.

“Wow. I don’t know how to put it all into words,” said Rockland Coach Shae Neal. “When I took this job five years ago I set a goal to bring a state championship home to this beautiful town and school. In the…

