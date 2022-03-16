Two in Aberdeen are enjoying long lives

Two Aberdeen residents, Gloy Wride and Patty Toevs, are enjoying long lives and still living by themselves. Wride recently turned 101 and Toevs will turn 100 on Thursday, March 17.

Wride said she was born in Aberdeen four miles north of town. Their home had no plumbing or heating. Her father farmed land there. He came to Aberdeen because…

