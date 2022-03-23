Legal notices starting Wednesday, March 23

Notice to creditors
Published in The Power County Press March 23, 30, April 6, 2022.
CURRY D. ANDREWS
ATTORNEY AT LAW
IDAHO STATE BAR NO. 9315
ESTATE PROTECTION
& PLANNING, PLLC
202 Idaho Street,
American Falls, ID 83211
Telephone: (208) 226-5138
Facsimile: (208) 226-5255
curryandrews@gmail.com
IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER
MAGISTRATE DIVISION
Case No. CV39-22-0060
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(I.C. 15-3-801)
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATES OF: BARBARA E. NEIBAUR, (AKA BARBARA EILEEN NEIBAUR), Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named decedent’s estate. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of the Court.
DATED: 3/16/2022
DAVID G. NEIBAUR
2564 W. Harris Rd.
American Falls, ID 83211
CENIA NEIBAUR WAGEMAN
2731 Blind Springs Rd.
American Falls, ID 83211
Subscribed and sworn to before me on this 16th day of March, 2022.
Curry D. Andrews
Notary Public
Residing at: American Falls, Idaho
My Commission Expires: 06/23/2027
|
|
