Legal notices starting Wednesday, March 23

CURRY D. ANDREWS

ATTORNEY AT LAW

IDAHO STATE BAR NO. 9315

ESTATE PROTECTION

& PLANNING, PLLC

202 Idaho Street,

American Falls, ID 83211

Telephone: (208) 226-5138

Facsimile: (208) 226-5255

curryandrews@gmail.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

MAGISTRATE DIVISION

Case No. CV39-22-0060

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(I.C. 15-3-801)

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATES OF: BARBARA E. NEIBAUR, (AKA BARBARA EILEEN NEIBAUR), Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named decedent’s estate. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated, and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED: 3/16/2022

DAVID G. NEIBAUR

2564 W. Harris Rd.

American Falls, ID 83211

CENIA NEIBAUR WAGEMAN

2731 Blind Springs Rd.

American Falls, ID 83211

Subscribed and sworn to before me on this 16th day of March, 2022.

Curry D. Andrews

Notary Public

Residing at: American Falls, Idaho

My Commission Expires: 06/23/2027

