School decides to put in HVAC for high school gymnasium and office

Aberdeen School Board heard Shannon Schultz of Construction Services, at the regular school board meeting held Wednesday, March 16. He said the cost for the HVAC system has gone back to the moon.

The cost to put in the heating and air conditioning units for the high school gymnasium and the district office will be around $260,000. There are some things that can be taken off of the bid. The areas have existing duct work that can be used and that would cut some cost. Also, the controls for the system to be computerized can be taken off to cut some more of the cost. They are going to use two HVAC systems instead of one so they don’t compromise the roof structure.

Schultz said Construction Services can begin work on the district office once the bids are approved…

