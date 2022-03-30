Fay Nielson Ralphs, 81, passed away from this life on Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Fay was born April 28, 1940, to Hyrum Carl Nielson Jr. and Nettie Shumway Nielson of Preston, ID.

Fay is survived by: her husband Reynold of 58 years; and seven of their children, Trina Park (Steve), Lee Ralphs (Pamela), Julie Haroldsen (Shane), Paul Ralphs (Simonette), Sue Ellen Dube (Gregg), Karen Dube (Brian) and Owen Ralphs; 23 grandchildren; her siblings, Craig Nielson, Maurice Nielson, Lona Mitchell, Stacey Nielson and Christine Hobbs.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Carl; two sisters-in-law, Rosie and Marsha; brother-in-law, Bob; niece, Sarah Beth; and nephew, Cam.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, March 23. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.DavisRoseMortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to either DUP (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) c/o Lynn Taysom, P.O. Box 187, Rockland, ID 83271; or Primary Children’s Hospital, Salt Lake City, Intermountainhealthcare.org.