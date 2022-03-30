Labor union files complaint against potato plant

The labor union Teamsters chapter located in Pocatello, Teamsters Local 983, has filed a complaint at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) against the potato processing plant Lamb Weston in American Falls. The union announced their complaint in a press release on Friday, March 18.

Local 983 represents workers at the food processing facility. The complaint alleges several charges against Lamb Weston. Among them are…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!