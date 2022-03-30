Lance Funk Farms Farm Manager

Eastern Idaho row crop farm is looking for a Farm Manager to join its team.
Candidate must have knowledge of wheat, sugar beet and corn crops. Manager will be responsible for day to day operations. Duties include monitoring soil moisture and scheduling irrigation. Excellent written and oral communication skills, including ability to train and work with Assistant Manager and operational personnel on the farm. A valid driver’s license and ability to pass insurance verification is required. Salary and benefits DOE. Interested candidates submit a cover letter and resume to
lancefunkfarmsgrain@gmail.com