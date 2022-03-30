Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, March 30

P.C. Commission minutes synopsis

Published in The Power County Press March 30, 2022.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for February 28, 2022

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:00 a.m.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

Updates and discussions were held for EMS & Ambulance, Indigent Claims, Courthouse remodel, legislative update. Update on Juvenile Probation & Enterprise Fleet Management. Outside audit report was presented with no areas of noncompliance.

MOTIONS:

Approved previous agenda, Assessor Cancellations for Parcel No. RPD0914-00 & No. MHZ0334-04. Ambulance Administration & Financial Report were accepted, Approval of past BOCC Minutes. Treasurer reports were approved. Personnel updates. Approval of Conflict Public Defender Agreement. Approved request for support toward RS29323. Approved Assessor to recover taxes for tax years 2019, 2020 & 2021 for Parcel No. RPA1566-00. Hardship Exemptions on Parcel No. RPD1011-00. Approved adjust budget lines and draft a resolution for Sheriff’s office at next Commission meeting. Approved continuation of contract with M2 and purchase of new courthouse entry cameras and access controls. Approved Treasurer to move $1,000,000.00 from the state pool to other investments.

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 18,490.49

0003 FAIR BOARD $ 250.00

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 4,996.29

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 622.15

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 13,642.71

0009 DRUG COURT $ 342.39

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 1,831.79

0011 HEALTH DISTRICT $ 586.26

0016 INDIGENT $ 4,516.30

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 8,834.76

0024 TORT $ 41,820.50

0027 WEEDS $ 143.75

0038 WATERWAYS $ 39,723.08

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 5,482.91

Total Amount Paid $ 141,283.38

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

No Personnel Executive Sessions were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for March 14, 2022. Meeting adjourned at 5:15 p.m.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for March 7, 2022

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 10:03 a.m.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

Discussion and updates held in regards to Legislative Updates and Courthouse remodel.

MOTIONS:

Approved previous agenda.

POINTS OF ORDER:

Courthouse Remodel updates will continue on Monday March 14, 2022.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Executive Legal Advice Sessions were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for March 14, 2022. Meeting adjourned at 12:20 p.m.

|

A.F. seeks bids for sidewalk project

Published in The Power County Press March 30, April 6, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the City of American Falls at 550 North Oregon Trail, American Falls, Idaho 83211 until 2:00 p.m. prevailing local time, on April 19, 2022, at which time bids will be opened at the City of American Falls City Hall Council Chambers.

Sealed Bids are to be marked with “AMERICAN FALLS ADA AND SIDEWALK IMPROVEMENTS” (Bid Enclosed)”.

The work shall consist of constructing 411 SY of new concrete sidewalk, 6 new ADA ramps, and 142 SY of driveway approaches along Bannock Avenue. Removal of 41 SY of existing concrete, construction of 71 SY of new concrete sidewalk, 21 SY of driveway approaches, and 5 new ADA ramps along Lee Street. Removal and replacement of 162 LF of fencing, 301 SY of new concrete sidewalk, 76 SY of driveway approaches, and 2 new ADA ramps along Hillcrest Avenue.

The Contractor shall furnish all labor, materials, equipment, tools, transportation, and supplies required to complete the work in accordance with the Contract Documents, the plans, the Idaho Standards for Public Works 2020 Edition, and any applicable Federal, State and Local requirements.

Project time frame is to be completed within 45 days from start of construction.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date. Bids received past the specified time will not be accepted.

Pre-Bid meeting will be held April 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the project site.

Plans, specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

HLE, Inc.

800 West Judicial St.

Blackfoot, ID. 83221

www.hleinc.com

A bid bond in the amount of 5 % of the total bid amount is required.

Contract Documents can be obtained in PDF format from www.hleinc.com upon payment of $10.00 (non-refundable) for each set, including technical specifications and accompanying drawings. Or a “Hard Copy” may be obtained for a payment of $50.00 (non-refundable) at HLE, Inc. Blackfoot office ONLY.

A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required to bid on this work.

To be published: March 30, 2022, April 6, 2022