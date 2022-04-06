Beavers begin golf season

The competitive golf season began for the American Falls High School Beaver golfers this past week as they hosted several teams on the American Falls Golf Course Tuesday, March 29, and Thursday, March 31.

On Tuesday, Snake River and Marsh Valley brought golfers from their 3A teams and with American Falls that totaled 51 golfers.

Snake River won the team division with 356 shots taken by their….

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!