Bill A. Edmonds of American Falls, ID, passed away in his home on Friday, March 25, 2022, due to an undiagnosed prostate cancer. He was 89 years old.

Bill was born on Nov. 7, 1932, to Donald Edmonds and Lucille McDaniels in Ft. Collins, CO. His family moved several times during his childhood including Walla Walla, WA, where he worked in the orchards. The family moved to Aberdeen, ID, when he was about 13. There he completed the eighth grade and worked full time with his dad in a variety of jobs. And at age 17 he enlisted into the U. S. Army where he trained as a ship’s carpenter/welder and served two years in Korea during the war.

After returning home to Aberdeen, he apprenticed and worked in meat cutting. He also met and soon married Yuvonne Leyshon on June 25, 1953, in Aberdeen, ID. The following year they welcomed a son, Randall Stanley on April 7, 1954. A few years later, they purchased a home in American Falls, ID, where they lived the rest of their lives.

Due to an extremely unfortunate circumstance, their son died at age 17 on Sept. 7, 1971, in a car/train accident in Jerome, ID, at the beginning of his senior year of high school. The devastation of losing a child is something only a few parents could begin to understand. However, they were given a second chance by adopting a two-day old baby girl they named, Raquel on Dec. 24, 1971.

Bill worked several jobs to provide for his family over the years. He earned a certificate in Television Repair and started his own repair service out of his garage in the early 70’s. After a few years, they moved their business to a small building on Roosevelt Street. Later, they purchased property on Idaho Street and built a larger store where Bill and Yuvonne worked every weekday and sometimes weekends for many years. Prior to fully retiring, Bill worked in maintenance at Simplot’s in Aberdeen.

Bill was an avid deer hunter and fisherman all his life. He received many awards and notoriety in local newspapers for his prize fish. He served time as the Fire Chief in American Falls for many years. He also dedicated many volunteer hours with the Power County Search & Rescue. He also served a few callings in the LDS Church, including Boy Scout activities. He was also a self-taught artist in multiple mediums. Several of his one-of-a-kind oil paintings can be seen throughout American Falls, such as the Power County Museum and Senior Center. Much later, due to Yuvonne’s fight with rheumatoid arthritis, kept them closer to home. They turned their focus to gardening, raising grapes and honeybees. They also entertained birthday parties and get togethers for their three grandchildren who they loved very much.

After several long months in and out of the hospital, Yuvonne passed away on May 18, 2015, in their home due to kidney failure. Bill was devastated with her loss. However, with the encouragement of friends and neighbors he found solace in growing vegetables and fruit, fishing, and painting.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Yuvonne; their son, Randy; his parents, Don and Viola Edmonds and Lucille and Stan Blair; his brother, Wes Edmonds; sister, Eunice Neu; brother, Jack Edmonds; and nephew, Brent Edmonds.

He is survived by his daughter, Raquel Edmonds Wagner (Steve Wagner) and their children Ashton, Chevelle and Gavin, all from West Jordan, UT; and three sisters, Linda (Daryl) Walker of Colbert, Darla (Cecil) McMillian and Joyleen Edmonds of Eagle Point, OR.

There will be a viewing on Thursday, April 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. in Pocatello. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8, at the Falls View Cemetery in American Falls, followed by a luncheon and slide show (business casual dress) at the LDS Stake Building, 111 Church Place, American Falls, ID. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Power County Search and Rescuse.

